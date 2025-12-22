Monday morning commute could be messy in Twin Cities, but then things calm down for holiday week

Monday will start with a light wintry mix and a few slick spots in the Twin Cities, then settle into a quiet and fairly mild afternoon.

A winter weather advisory is in place until 8 a.m. for the metro and parts of southern Minnesota.

After the morning activity, the pattern turns calm, with temperatures running warmer than normal for late December. Clouds and some fog could limit how warm it actually feels. Southwestern Minnesota stands the best chance to break through the clouds and warm up more noticeably.

Looking ahead, one system bears watching for rain or freezing rain on Christmas before cooler air slips back in.