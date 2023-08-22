Watch CBS News
Minnesota Wild honor Jori Jones, Gustavus women's hockey player killed in crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild are honoring Jori Jones, a Gustavus Adolphus College women's hockey player who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Jones, 19, was traveling with three of her teammates for a team bonding trip in North Dakota when they crashed just west of Wilmar. The three others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Minnesota Wild put their sticks out to honor Jones, her family, the Roseville hockey community, and the Gustavus community. Jones started playing hockey at the Roseville Area Youth Hockey Association, where her father was also a coach.

"She was just the kindest person. Like, I can't even put into words how much she lighted up all of our lives," said teammate Lily Mortenson.

The video above first aired on Monday, Aug. 21.

