3 Gustavus women's hockey players injured, 1 killed in western Minnesota crash

GRACE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Four members of the Gustavus Adolphus College women's hockey team were involved in a crash in western Minnesota Sunday afternoon.

One of the women was killed, while the other three were hospitalized with injuries but are expected to be OK.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 40 and Highway 29 in Chippewa County around 12:40 p.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The four Gustavus athletes were traveling eastbound on Highway 40 in a Chevrolet Equinox when they collided with a Dodge Caravan being driven southbound on Highway 29.

Nineteen-year-old Jori Jones, a goaltender for Gustavus, died at a hospital following the crash. Three other members of the team -- Gianna Gasparini, 19; Kayla Bluhm, 20; and Lily Mortenson, 19 -- suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, as did the driver of the Caravan. She is a 28-year-old woman from Benson.

The state patrol said everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

In a statement, Gustavus said resources are available for "anyone in need of help during this difficult time."