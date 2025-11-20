Wallstedt's dominant goaltending helps lift Wild over Hurricanes in shootout

Jesper Wallstedt stopped a career-high 42 shots and three more in a shootout, Matt Boldy scored in regulation and had the lone goal in the tiebreaker in the Minnesota Wild's 4-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes outshot Minnesota 45-18 and scored with 1:06 left with their net empty to force overtime. But Wallstedt's third great showing in a row and 24 blocked shots helped the Wild improve to 5-0-1 in their past six games.

Jackson Blake scored twice for the Hurricanes, including late from the crease on a stuff-in that barely crossed the goal line and had to be reviewed. The Fargo, North Dakota, native had two more chances in overtime, including a breakaway.

Wallstedt then kept Seth Jarvis, Andrei Svechnikov and Taylor Hall from scoring in the shootout. Boldy's backhander off a deke got past Frederik Andersen to help give Minnesota its second shootout victory this season.

Mats Zuccarello scored his first goal of the season on a breakaway 15 seconds into the third to make it 3-1. Zuccarello missed Minnesota's first 15 games because of lower-body injury, returning to the lineup Nov. 7.

Sebastian Aho pulled Carolina to 3-2 with 13:26 left.

Wallstedt was particularly stingy early in the second period, when he made nine saves in less than seven minutes. It took Blake's net-front deflection with 5:56 left to finally solve the 23-year-old rookie from Sweden.

It was the first 5-on-5 goal allowed by Minnesota in over 302 minutes and ended a streak of 95 consecutive saves by Wallstedt. Encompassing consecutive shutouts against Calgary and Anaheim, Wallstedt's scoreless streak of 175:12 is the fourth longest in Wild history.

Wallstedt entered Wednesday as the only NHL netminder with more than one shutout this season.

NOTE: The original airdate of the video attached to this article is Nov. 19, 2025.