Minnesota 10-year-old with leukemia who signed Make-A-Wish contract with Wild has died, family says

A 10-year-old boy with leukemia who signed a contract with the Minnesota Wild thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation has died, his family said.

On his CaringBridge page, Weston Paszkiewicz's mother said he "was surrounded by his family and passed peacefully while watching a hockey game" Tuesday night.

"Weston, you are the most courageous, strong, resilient, incredible person ever and we love you forever," Danielle Paszkiewicz wrote.

Weston Paszkiewicz was diagnosed with leukemia in January and underwent months of treatment. Late last month, the Make-A-Wish Foundation helped make his dream come true by working with the Minnesota Wild to get him a one-day contract with the team.

With police leading the way and neighbors cheering him on, Weston Paszkiewicz left his Lino Lakes, Minnesota, home on Oct. 30 and traveled to Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul. After signing his contract, he got a behind-the-scenes tour of the team's locker room and joined them for their morning skate.

Later, he skated the Wild flag to center ice before their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins gave him a player of the game helmet, too.

The Wild again honored Weston Paszkiewicz on Sunday during Hockey Fights Cancer night.

Orono Youth Hockey posted a remembrance of Weston Paszkiewicz on social media Wednesday, calling him one of their "greatest warriors."

"Weston showed us every single day what true strength, bravery, and heart look like," the organization wrote. "He faced each moment with a spirit far beyond his years, and he will forever inspire us."

Note: The video above originally aired Oct. 30.