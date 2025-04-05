Watch CBS News
A quiet and sunny weekend on tap for Minnesota

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso

CBS Minnesota

High pressure is on its way back to town and will bring a bit a nice, quiet weekend filled with sunshine.

Temperatures will be a little on the cooler side Saturday, with afternoon highs only in the mid-40's. You can also expect a cool breeze to move through. 

Sunday warms up a bit more with temperatures hitting near 30 in the morning, then climbs into the mid-50's by the afternoon with more sunshine.

A dry front will pass through Sunday evening bringing a few clouds. Temperatures will drop to start next week, with lows in the mid-20's and highs on Monday only near 40 degrees. 

After that, next week will stay fairly quiet and feature a nice warming trend with highs in the 60's by Wednesday and beyond.

The only wrinkle could be some spotty rain showers late Wednesday into Thursday, but they don't appear to be very impactful.

