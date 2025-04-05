A quiet and sunny weekend on tap for Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from April 5, 2025

High pressure is on its way back to town and will bring a bit a nice, quiet weekend filled with sunshine.

Temperatures will be a little on the cooler side Saturday, with afternoon highs only in the mid-40's. You can also expect a cool breeze to move through.

Sunday warms up a bit more with temperatures hitting near 30 in the morning, then climbs into the mid-50's by the afternoon with more sunshine.

A dry front will pass through Sunday evening bringing a few clouds. Temperatures will drop to start next week, with lows in the mid-20's and highs on Monday only near 40 degrees.

After that, next week will stay fairly quiet and feature a nice warming trend with highs in the 60's by Wednesday and beyond.

The only wrinkle could be some spotty rain showers late Wednesday into Thursday, but they don't appear to be very impactful.