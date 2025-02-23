Despite cloudy Sunday, temperatures warm to 40s
Despite more clouds on Sunday, temperatures will climb even more into the mid-40s and stay there all week.
Northern Minnesota could get clipped by a few showers on Sunday. The next best chance for precipitation in the Twin Cities is Monday afternoon with the possibility for some low-impact rain showers.
Another system brings the possibility for light rain on Wednesday as things turn a bit unsettled this week.
Temperatures will drop off a little toward next weekend, otherwise, highs stay in the 40s.