Despite cloudy Sunday, temperatures warm to 40s

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Despite more clouds on Sunday, temperatures will climb even more into the mid-40s and stay there all week.

Northern Minnesota could get clipped by a few showers on Sunday. The next best chance for precipitation in the Twin Cities is Monday afternoon with the possibility for some low-impact rain showers.

Another system brings the possibility for light rain on Wednesday as things turn a bit unsettled this week.

Temperatures will drop off a little toward next weekend, otherwise, highs stay in the 40s.

Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

