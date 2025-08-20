Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Warm, slightly humid Wednesday in Twin Cities; weekend trending cooler

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames,
Chris Shaffer
Chris Shaffer
Chief Meteorologist
Chris Shaffer was raised in Stillwater, Minnesota and left our great state for four years to attend the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, where he earned degrees in Meteorology and Mass Communications.
Read Full Bio
Chris Shaffer,
Lisa Meadows
Lisa Meadows
Meteorologist
Lisa has been fascinated by the weather all her life. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with a minor in mathematics from Valparaiso University. She also obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications, and has the American Meteorological Society Certified Broadcast Meteorologist designation, as well as a NWA Seal of Approval from the National Weather Association.
Read Full Bio
Lisa Meadows

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 20, 2025
NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 20, 2025 03:24

Wednesday will be warm and slightly humid in the Twin Cities, but things will cool down for the first weekend of the Minnesota State Fair.

Highs will top out in the lower 80s for much of Minnesota, including the metro.

We'll stay mostly dry, though a stray pop-up shower can't be ruled out.

There's a chance for some fog overnight, mainly in low-lying areas. Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, a bit humid and topping out in the low-80s.

A cold front on Thursday night will bring the next real shot at rain. Over the weekend, highs will drop into the upper 60s. Fall-like weather will stick around into next week, which looks to stay dry as well.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue