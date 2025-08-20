Warm, slightly humid Wednesday in Twin Cities; weekend trending cooler

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 20, 2025

NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. report for Minnesota on Aug. 20, 2025

Wednesday will be warm and slightly humid in the Twin Cities, but things will cool down for the first weekend of the Minnesota State Fair.

Highs will top out in the lower 80s for much of Minnesota, including the metro.

We'll stay mostly dry, though a stray pop-up shower can't be ruled out.

There's a chance for some fog overnight, mainly in low-lying areas. Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, a bit humid and topping out in the low-80s.

A cold front on Thursday night will bring the next real shot at rain. Over the weekend, highs will drop into the upper 60s. Fall-like weather will stick around into next week, which looks to stay dry as well.