Brief taste of fall in Twin Cities Monday, but another warm-up looms

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 6, 2025

It will finally feel like fall in Minnesota on Monday, but another warm-up is on the way.

The work week will start out cool and breezy, with highs in the low 60s in the Twin Cities and clearing skies.

Tuesday will bring another chilly morning, but highs will rebound to the mid-60s.

Things turn warmer on Wednesday as sunshine returns, with highs in the 70s.

Thursday will be seasonably warm with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers.

Friday will be dry and mild, with highs near the mid-70s.