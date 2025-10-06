Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Brief taste of fall in Twin Cities Monday, but another warm-up looms

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 6, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 6, 2025 02:38

It will finally feel like fall in Minnesota on Monday, but another warm-up is on the way.

The work week will start out cool and breezy, with highs in the low 60s in the Twin Cities and clearing skies.

Tuesday will bring another chilly morning, but highs will rebound to the mid-60s.

Things turn warmer on Wednesday as sunshine returns, with highs in the 70s.

Thursday will be seasonably warm with a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers.

Friday will be dry and mild, with highs near the mid-70s.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue