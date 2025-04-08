Tuesday brings sunshine, warmer temps to Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 8, 2025

Tuesday will be another sunny day in Minnesota as a warming trend begins.

Highs will climb into the 40s and 50s across the state, with the Twin Cities topping out right around 50.

Wednesday and Thursday will be similar temperature-wise, but scattered rain showers are possible both days.

Highs ramp up into the 60s on Friday, then the weekend brings even warmer temperatures, along with dry conditions.

Next week will bring the potential for wetter weather.