Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Sunshine, summer heat on Wednesday in Twin Cities; chance for storms later on

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 2, 2025
NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 2, 2025 03:22

Wednesday will bring sunshine and summer heat to the Twin Cities, though thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s across the state, with increased humidity. Storms are mainly a concern south of the cities and in southwestern Minnesota, though the metro may see some, too. There is a marginal risk for severe weather, with damaging wind and hail the primary threats.

WCCO

Thursday will be dry and warmer, with highs in the upper 80s.

Highs will climb above 90 on Friday before widespread storms arrive late in the evening. If we see rain, it will mark four straight years of a wet Fourth of July.

Scattered showers and storms may linger through midday on Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cooler.

Joseph Dames

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.