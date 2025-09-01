Sunny, warm Labor Day in Minnesota before midweek turn to fall temps

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Sept. 1, 2025

Labor Day will be mostly sunny and pleasant in Minnesota, but an impending cold front will give us a preview of fall by midweek.

Highs in the Twin Cities on Monday will approach 80. A stray storm is possible in far western Minnesota, but otherwise, the forecast looks quiet.

The cold front arrives on Tuesday, bringing widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

On Wednesday, things turn cloudy and much cooler, with highs in the 60s. Lingering showers are possible.

Thursday will start out chilly, with overnight temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Daytime highs will be right around 60.

Over the weekend, we'll dry out and temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s.