Sunny, seasonable Tuesday in Twin Cities before first frost of the season

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonable in the Twin Cities, with highs in the mid-60s.

After that, we'll see widespread overnight frost and our coldest morning of the season so far on Wednesday. Highs will rebound to the mid-60s during the day, though.

A warm-up on Thursday will bring temperatures into the upper 60s. On Friday, we'll be back to the 70s.

The weekend looks to be seasonably warm and mostly dry, with a low chance for late showers on Sunday.