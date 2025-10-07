Watch CBS News
Sunny, seasonable Tuesday in Twin Cities before first frost of the season

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonable in the Twin Cities, with highs in the mid-60s.

After that, we'll see widespread overnight frost and our coldest morning of the season so far on Wednesday. Highs will rebound to the mid-60s during the day, though.

A warm-up on Thursday will bring temperatures into the upper 60s. On Friday, we'll be back to the 70s.

The weekend looks to be seasonably warm and mostly dry, with a low chance for late showers on Sunday.

