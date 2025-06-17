Sunnier, warmer Tuesday stays dry, but storm chances return Wednesday in Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from June 17, 2025

Tuesday will give Minnesota a break from stormy weather, but it won't last long.

It'll be a quiet day, with drier air moving in behind Monday's front. Expect a high around 80, with partly sunny skies and lower humidity.

Storm chances return late on Wednesday and again on Thursday.

A hotter, stickier weekend builds in, with highs near 90.

More storm chances are likely by early next week.

Monday's severe weather

Monday's storms prompted the National Weather Service to issue tornado watches and warnings across Minnesota, and the agency said one tornado touched down in southern Minnesota.

The tornado hit just east of Nicollet. It's unknown if there were any injuries or damage.

Elsewhere in the state, heavy rain, hail and funnel clouds were reported.