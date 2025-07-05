Spotty Saturday storms will keep highs in check in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report for Minnesota from July 5, 2025

Spotty storms on Saturday will bring Minnesotans some relief from the heat and humidity.

Keep the umbrellas handy for widespread rain throughout the morning, with a few additional pop-up storms in the afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, but the odds of anything severe are low.

WCCO

The clouds and rain will keep highs around 80, though it will still feel humid.

Things will start to dry out Saturday evening. On Sunday, highs will be close to 80, with less humidity and some sunshine.

Next week looks fairly quiet, with a couple of chances for isolated storms and seasonable temperatures.