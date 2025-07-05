Watch CBS News
Spotty Saturday storms will keep highs in check in Twin Cities

By
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Spotty storms on Saturday will bring Minnesotans some relief from the heat and humidity.

Keep the umbrellas handy for widespread rain throughout the morning, with a few additional pop-up storms in the afternoon. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, but the odds of anything severe are low.

The clouds and rain will keep highs around 80, though it will still feel humid.

Things will start to dry out Saturday evening. On Sunday, highs will be close to 80, with less humidity and some sunshine.

Next week looks fairly quiet, with a couple of chances for isolated storms and seasonable temperatures.

