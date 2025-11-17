Watch CBS News
Snow likely south of Twin Cities Monday night

Areas south of the Twin Cities should brace for some snow Monday night as a wintry mix moves through.

Light rain should develop late in the day across southern Minnesota, with a narrow band of heavier precipitation expected come nightfall. The rain will transition to a wintry mix or wet snow, mainly along the Minnesota River valley. Localized slushy accumulation of a few inches is possible.

It's possible some snow could creep into the south metro.

Highs on Monday will be in the lower 40s.

The precipitation will gradually taper Tuesday morning, and highs will be similar to Monday.

The rest of the week looks quiet and seasonable, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

