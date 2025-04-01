Snow and rain set to batter Minnesota on April Fools' Day

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 1, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 1, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 1, 2025

It's not an April Fools' joke — heavy snow and rain are set to hit Minnesota on Tuesday and linger into Wednesday, prompting back-to-back NEXT Weather Alerts.

Tuesday will start out cloudy and dry, but by 7 a.m., snow will start creeping into the southwestern corner of the state before dragging northeast. It should hit the Twin Cities between 9 a.m. and noon.

WCCO

The heaviest snow hits central Minnesota between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., making for a messy evening commute. A sharp rain/snow divide means some areas may see downpours instead of snow.

The system lifts to the north and starts to wind down overnight, but southern Minnesota could get some gusty showers and even a rumble of thunder. Light snow may linger in central Minnesota.

Precipitation will wrap up on Wednesday, though a few flurries and sprinkles will stick around.

After that, things quiet down with dry weather and slightly below-normal temps in the low 50s during the day and 30s at night. The Twins' home opener on Thursday looks to be in the 40s.

There are some signs of warmer temperatures next week.

Snowfall totals

Snow totals will be most impressive in northern Minnesota, but the Twin Cities and areas south will still see some accumulation.

The metro is likely to get between 1 and 3 inches of snow based on current models. Most parts of southern Minnesota should see less than an inch.

Areas in central Minnesota, such as St. Cloud and Willmar, can expect 3 to 5 inches. Up north, most spots will see between 5 and 8 inches, though Alexandria could see up to a foot.

Totals could be lower if some areas end up seeing more rain than snow.