Snow concerns fade, but areas south of Twin Cities will still see rain Tuesday morning

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

A narrow band of precipitation may bother drivers south of the Twin Cities on Tuesday morning.

WCCO

Rain could transition to snow in parts closer to sunrise, and the whole affair should wrap up around mid-morning. No measurable snow is expected, but roads will be wet.

WCCO

Expect highs around 40 in the metro.

Wednesday will be quiet and seasonable, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday will be dry and slightly warmer as highs climb to the mid-40s.

As the week wraps up and we head into the weekend, highs will approach 50. There will be low overnight chances for light precipitation.

