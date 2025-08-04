Smoke moving out of Minnesota Monday as heat and humidity encroach

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 4, 2025

The air quality in Minnesota will continue to improve on Monday as wildfire smoke moves out of the state.

An air quality alert that lasted a record six days across the state has been canceled, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. At times, Minneapolis' air quality was among the worst in any of the world's major cities.

As the smoke moves out, expect highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s and light winds. Most of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will stay dry and partly sunny.

Spotty showers and isolated storms will continue across western and central Minnesota, with rainfall totals of up to half an inch possible in spots.

Tuesday will be drier, then heat and storm chances return midweek.