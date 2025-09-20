Fog to start Saturday, clouds and rain to pop-up throughout the day

The slow-moving storm system that has been over the region the past few days will continue to provide clouds and fog Saturday morning.

Later in the day, spotty showers and thunderstorms could pop up. However, we shouldn't see as much rain today as we did on Friday. Temperatures will be seasonable, with highs in the low 70s.

While pop-up showers are expected on Sunday afternoon, anyone planning to tailgate for the Vikings game should stay dry.

Monday and the rest of the work week should be sunnier due to high pressure moving our way. The first week of fall will have temperatures in the 70s.