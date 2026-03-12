Watch CBS News
Mix of rain, snow and strong winds before another weekend storm

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

A mix of rain and snow will start to push through Minnesota in the afternoon, with 50 mph winds expected in the metro area by the evening.

There's the possibility for some higher snow totals to the north and east. But rain in the south will keep totals low in the Twin Cities, NEXT Weather meteorologists say.

Still, WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert due to the combination of snow and wind, especially up north.

On Friday, the strong wind is set to continue. That'll mean low visibility in areas where snow accumulated.

Another round of snow could develop across the weekend, though the track is still uncertain. 

