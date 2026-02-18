Watch CBS News
Rain will turn to snow midday Wednesday in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

CBS Minnesota

Rain will transition to snow across central Minnesota on Wednesday.

A quick 1 to 2 inches is likely across the area, with a narrow band capable of slightly more possibly reaching the Twin Cities. The snowfall may start in the metro as early as lunchtime.

WCCO

Up north, the snow has already started. A winter storm warning is in effect for most of northern Minnesota, and a blizzard warning is in place on the North Shore. Some schools in the area have announced closures or delays due to the forecast.

The snow will wind down Wednesday night, but gusty winds will linger. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 40s and fall throughout the day.

Thursday night into Friday, another round of accumulating snow will hit southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Late in the week, temperatures will trend colder, returning to seasonal levels ahead of a quiet weekend.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc.

