Rain will turn to snow midday Wednesday in Twin Cities

Rain will transition to snow across central Minnesota on Wednesday.

A quick 1 to 2 inches is likely across the area, with a narrow band capable of slightly more possibly reaching the Twin Cities. The snowfall may start in the metro as early as lunchtime.

WCCO

Up north, the snow has already started. A winter storm warning is in effect for most of northern Minnesota, and a blizzard warning is in place on the North Shore. Some schools in the area have announced closures or delays due to the forecast.

The snow will wind down Wednesday night, but gusty winds will linger. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 40s and fall throughout the day.

Thursday night into Friday, another round of accumulating snow will hit southeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Late in the week, temperatures will trend colder, returning to seasonal levels ahead of a quiet weekend.