After dry, cloudy start, rain will return to Twin Cities Sunday evening

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 19, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Clouds are already moving into the Twin Cities, and while the early part of Sunday will be dry, rain will return later on.

Showers will arrive in the evening and gradually pick up in intensity, with some storms possible. The rain will continue into Monday morning before wrapping up.

Highs will fall back into the 70s on Sunday and down to the 60s by midweek.

More widespread heavy rain and storms are possible on Tuesday as a cold front stalls to our south.

Another system could bring more rain by the end of the week. Rain totals for the next several days will be in the 2 to 4 inch range.