Pop-up storms possible Monday, Tuesday before better weather returns

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Things will stay unsettled for the next couple of days before more favorable weather returns.

Expect pop-up storms on Monday in the afternoon and evening hours, with spells of sunshine and clouds as well. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Tuesday will also bring a chance of storms, mostly in the morning hours. Then, things start to dry out and some sunshine makes its way in. Highs will be similar to Monday's.

As we head into midweek, high pressure starts to move in, allowing for smoother weather, temperatures in the lower 80s and sunshine.

We'll get slightly warmer by the end of the week, with highs returning to the upper 80s by the weekend.

Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist.

