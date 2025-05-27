Midweek showers possible in Minnesota before summer arrives this weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 27, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from May 27, 2025

Passing showers are possible over the next couple of days in parts of Minnesota, but most areas should stay dry.

Tuesday will see a high of 67 in the Twin Cities, marking a slight cooldown. Southwestern Minnesota will see showers early, with some possibly making their way to the metro. After a brief mid-morning break, shower activity will pick up again in the afternoon, mostly in the southern half of the state. Overnight, the activity will fizzle out as it moves west.

WCCO

Wednesday brings another shot at isolated showers, with little to no accumulation. Highs remain cool.

Clouds will begin to thin out on Thursday as highs inch back toward 70.

Conditions turn sunny and warmer on Friday as we head toward a summery weekend, with highs climbing into the 80s.