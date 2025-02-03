Overnight snow prompts NEXT Drive Alert in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 3, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS — Overnight snow that coated the Twin Cities will move out Monday morning, but a winter weather advisory and NEXT Drive Alert remain in place.

The advisory lasts through 9 a.m. After the snow wraps up around mid-morning, expect a sun and cloud mix with highs in the mid-20s.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, most metro roads are partially covered, while central Minnesota from east to west is seeing lots of completely covered roads. MnDOT reported a handful of crashes in the Twin Cities, though no major impacts.

The highest snow totals will be north of the metro, according to WCCO Meteorologist Joseph Dames. The Twin Cities will likely see between 1 and 2 inches total.

The snow has caused several schools in western and central Minnesota to delay classes on Monday morning.

Another potential snow system could develop on Wednesday, but significant impacts are unlikely. Later in the week, a stronger storm could bring widespread precipitation, but its intensity remains uncertain.

Highs will be in the teens and 20s throughout the week.