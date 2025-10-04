Record-breaking warmth again possible for Saturday

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. report for Minnesota on Oct. 4, 2025

With mainly sunny conditions across the region on Saturday and winds coming from the south, expect more unseasonably warm temperatures to start the weekend.

High temperatures are expected to be anywhere between 20 and 25 degrees above average, with the forecasted high temperature being close to 90 degrees. Average high temperatures this time of year are around 65 degrees.

Saturday's record high temperature is 89 degrees. If 90 is reached, it will be the fourth October day on record to do so.

Winds will be gusting anywhere between 30 and 40 miles an hour all weekend.

Runners in the Twin Cities Marathon on Sunday should expect temperatures to be in the 70s at the start of the race. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 80s.

A sprinkle or rain shower is possible on Sunday afternoon due to a passing cold front, but precipitation chances are small. Any rain that falls will likely be after 3 p.m. in the metro, but far northwest Minnesota could see some rain during the morning hours.

However, that same front will bring winds out of the northwest, and with that, more seasonable temperatures. High temperatures at the start of the work week will be in the 60s, and lows in the 40s.