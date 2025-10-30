After foggy start, quiet and seasonal Thursday in Twin Cities

The Twin Cities will be under a dense fog advisory Thursday until 10 a.m., with the day's high temperature only reaching into the upper 40s.

Morning fog will give way to a mix of sun and clouds, but mostly clouds.

Friday will also be mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible. It will be chilly with highs again in the 40s and bundle-up conditions for Halloween night. A flurry or two is also possible in some areas.

The weekend will be dry and near normal with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Quiet weather continues early next week with mild afternoons and cool nights.