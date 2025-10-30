Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

After foggy start, quiet and seasonal Thursday in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

The Twin Cities will be under a dense fog advisory Thursday until 10 a.m., with the day's high temperature only reaching into the upper 40s.

Morning fog will give way to a mix of sun and clouds, but mostly clouds.

Friday will also be mostly cloudy with a few light showers possible. It will be chilly with highs again in the 40s and bundle-up conditions for Halloween night. A flurry or two is also possible in some areas.

The weekend will be dry and near normal with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Quiet weather continues early next week with mild afternoons and cool nights.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue