Sunshine returns to Twin Cities Sunday, but breeze sticks around

By


Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
/ CBS Minnesota

/ CBS Minnesota

The Twin Cities will enjoy a bright, mostly sunny Sunday with highs near normal for mid-October.

Highs will reach near 60 degrees and will be breezy at times, especially across southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Winds will ease up by Sunday evening under mostly clear skies. Lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.

Monday turns gusty again as a new system approaches from the west.

A rainy and cool system arrives on Tuesday, with cooler temps to continue in its wake.

