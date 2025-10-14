Watch CBS News
Tuesday kicks off wet, chilly streak in Twin Cities

By
Katie Steiner
Katie Steiner
Meteorologist
Katie Steiner grew up in Hastings, MN (GO RAIDERS!) and loves everything about Minnesota. She left the greatest state in the union to go off to college and is absolutely thrilled to be back home.
Katie Steiner

/ CBS Minnesota

Tuesday will kick off a stretch of wet and chilly days in the Twin Cities.

Highs will only reach into the mid-50s after a cloudy morning, with a chance of a spotty shower here or there.

Expect more steady rainfall by the afternoon. Nothing heavy, just wet.

WCCO

The metro could see the showers linger into Wednesday morning.

Thursday and Friday also bring a chance of rain, but nothing as constant as on Tuesday afternoon. These will be more spotty.

The weekend looks dry, with highs in the 60s.

