Gusty winds, spotty showers to wrap up weekend in Minnesota

With a storm approaching from the west, Minnesota will finish out the weekend with clouds and gusty winds.

Wind gusts will reach up to 35 mph, and there's a chance for some on-and-off showers throughout the day. Only a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is expected, so there will also be some dry time.

Temperatures will remain above average Sunday, with a high close to 70.

The rain should wrap up by Monday morning and winds will calm down overnight. High pressure will keep things dry to start the week.

Temperatures drop again slightly at the start of the week, but highs will stay seasonable in the upper 50s to near 60.

There could be another shot to see a few showers on Tuesday, but another system looks more likely Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures bounce back a bit toward the end of the week, reaching back into the mid-upper 60s.