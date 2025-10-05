Warm, windy Sunday before afternoon cold front set to bring back fall to Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on Oct. 5, 2025

Big changes will be blowing in with a cold front set to pass through Minnesota later Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of it, the metro is dealing with more warmth and strong winds. It'll start in the 70s for all of Sunday's Twin Cities Marathon events, with highs later in the low 80s. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

A few scattered showers or rumbles are possible between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. as the cold fron arrives. Most of the rain will stay across far northwestern Minnesota.

Winds will calm into the night, bringing back fall for the upcoming week.

High temperatures Monday and beyond will be back in the 60s with lows into the 40s, along with calmer winds.

Some frost is possible across northern Minnesota on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

There is a chance for rain toward the end of the week, but nothing worth getting excited about this far out.

Temperatures will warm back into the 70s by the end of the week.