Friday kicks off warm, sunny stretch in Minnesota; possible record heat for Mother's Day

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Friday will be sunny and warm in the Twin Cities, with highs in the low 80s. A few showers are possible in the evening hours.

Saturday will still be sunny and a little cooler, perfect for outdoor plans.

Mother's Day will be windy and hot, with a possibility of breaking a daily warmth record, currently set at 88 degrees.

Summer heat sticks around on Monday with some wildfire fire concerns.

The warmth will continue most of next week, but the heat may break by Thursday. It'll probably come with a storm or two.

