Friday kicks off warm, sunny stretch in Minnesota; possible record heat for Mother's Day

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota on May 9, 2025

Friday will be sunny and warm in the Twin Cities, with highs in the low 80s. A few showers are possible in the evening hours.

Saturday will still be sunny and a little cooler, perfect for outdoor plans.

Mother's Day will be windy and hot, with a possibility of breaking a daily warmth record, currently set at 88 degrees.

Summer heat sticks around on Monday with some wildfire fire concerns.

The warmth will continue most of next week, but the heat may break by Thursday. It'll probably come with a storm or two.