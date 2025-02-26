Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

More mild weather Wednesday in Twin Cities

By Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 26, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 26, 2025 02:57

Things will stay mild in the Twin Cities on Wednesday, with highs approaching 50 degrees.

Morning clouds will clear in the afternoon, then return at night.

Thursday will bring increased sunshine and more pleasant temperatures, with highs topping out in the 40s.

A strong clipper system will bring a morning warm-up on Friday, then a cold front with 50 mph wind gusts will arrive in the afternoon.

Saturday will see a brief cooldown before milder air returns on Sunday.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekend morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.