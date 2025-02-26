More mild weather Wednesday in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Feb. 26, 2025

Things will stay mild in the Twin Cities on Wednesday, with highs approaching 50 degrees.

Morning clouds will clear in the afternoon, then return at night.

Thursday will bring increased sunshine and more pleasant temperatures, with highs topping out in the 40s.

A strong clipper system will bring a morning warm-up on Friday, then a cold front with 50 mph wind gusts will arrive in the afternoon.

Saturday will see a brief cooldown before milder air returns on Sunday.