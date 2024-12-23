Mild holiday week in Twin Cities, with multiple shots at precipitation

NEXT Weather: 6:30 a.m. report for Minnesota from Dec. 23, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Monday begins a mild holiday week with a couple of chances for precipitation.

Highs will be just below freezing as the week begins, with freezing drizzle, freezing rain and snow possible across Minnesota and Wisconsin. After that, dry conditions take over for a few days.

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy with above-average highs. Conditions look good for those traveling for the holiday. Christmas Day will be about the same, but a few degrees warmer.

Occasional compact systems may bring light precipitation later in the week.

Temperatures will likely remain above freezing through the new year.

Will we have a white Christmas?

The snowpack on the ground is expected to last until Christmas Day, but will diminish shortly after that due to mild conditions and rain — unless something changes and we get another round of snow.