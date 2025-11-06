Mild, breezy Thursday in Twin Cities ahead of weekend cooldown

Thursday will be mild and breezy in the Twin Cities, with clouds on the increase and a cooler weekend ahead.

Highs will top out in the mid-50s on Thursday as wind gusts hit 30 to 35 mph.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cooler. A few light showers are possible across western Wisconsin.

A quick-moving system passes south of the Twin Cities on Saturday, bringing light rain and snow mainly to southern Minnesota.

Sunday will be chilly, with morning lows in the teens and highs near freezing.

Sunshine will return on Monday, with a slow warm-up into the 40s by the afternoon.