Wildfire smoke lingers Friday in Minnesota, with summer-like weekend warmth

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on May 30, 2025

Air quality alerts are in effect on Friday due to lingering Canadian wildfire smoke in parts of Minnesota.

Friday will be sunnier and warmer with highs in the low 80s. The Arrowhead region of the state and much of western Wisconsin are under an air quality alert through 6 p.m. Friday.

The northwest corner of the state will be under an alert from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

WCCO

Saturday will be mostly dry and hot with highs in the mid 80s.

The skies will remain smoky on Sunday, with dry conditions and highs in the upper 80s.

Temps will rise to near 90 degrees on Monday with increasing humidity.

Storm chances increase late Tuesday, with a cold front moving in.