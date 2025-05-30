Watch CBS News
Wildfire smoke lingers Friday in Minnesota, with summer-like weekend warmth

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on May 30, 2025
Air quality alerts are in effect on Friday due to lingering Canadian wildfire smoke in parts of Minnesota.

Friday will be sunnier and warmer with highs in the low 80s. The Arrowhead region of the state and much of western Wisconsin are under an air quality alert through 6 p.m. Friday.

The northwest corner of the state will be under an alert from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

Saturday will be mostly dry and hot with highs in the mid 80s.  

The skies will remain smoky on Sunday, with dry conditions and highs in the upper 80s.

Temps will rise to near 90 degrees on Monday with increasing humidity.

Storm chances increase late Tuesday, with a cold front moving in.

