Plenty of sunshine, highs near 60 before potential record-breaking warmth on Monday

Another beautiful day is on the way Sunday, with plenty of sunshine helping to melt more snow.

It will be a bit breezy, but highs will still climb to near 60 in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s on Monday and could come close to breaking the record high of 66 at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

Things cool a touch Tuesday behind a dry cold front, but temperatures will remain seasonable near 40 before we climb again into the end of the week.

The potential is high for another strong storm Friday into Saturday It looks to bring mostly rain and strong winds, but there could be some snow on the back side as temperatures fall.