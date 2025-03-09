Watch CBS News
Plenty of sunshine, highs near 60 before potential record-breaking warmth on Monday

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on March 9, 2025
NEXT Weather: 7 a.m. report for Minnesota on March 9, 2025 02:57

Another beautiful day is on the way Sunday, with plenty of sunshine helping to melt more snow.

It will be a bit breezy, but highs will still climb to near 60 in the afternoon. 

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s on Monday and could come close to breaking the record high of 66 at Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport.

Things cool a touch Tuesday behind a dry cold front, but temperatures will remain seasonable near 40 before we climb again into the end of the week.

The potential is high for another strong storm Friday into Saturday It looks to bring mostly rain and strong winds, but there could be some snow on the back side as temperatures fall.

Adam Del Rosso
adam-sm-1.jpg

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

