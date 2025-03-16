Calmer and colder end to weekend before brief warmup for St. Patrick's Day

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on March 16, 2025

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on March 16, 2025

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. report for Minnesota on March 16, 2025

Sunday will be much quieter but colder after a rainy and windy start to the weekend.

Expect seasonable highs near 40 under a mostly sunny sky.

A weak system will throw a little more snow across far northern Minnesota on Monday, but the rest of us will enjoy another brief warmup with highs near 60 for all the St. Paddy's events.

There will be another chance for rain/snow Tuesday night into Wednesday with another storm passing south of the Twin Cities metro.

Temperatures will slide back near 50 on Tuesday and drop closer to average — in the 40s — for the rest of the week.