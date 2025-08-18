Lingering rain moves out of Minnesota Monday, leaving drier, cooler week behind

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 18, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 18, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 18, 2025

After some lingering rain moves out Monday morning, the Twin Cities will see partly sunny skies ahead of a cooler, drier week.

A slow-moving system will bring heavy rain and lightning across southern Minnesota in the morning hours, causing flash flooding concerns.

WCCO

The rain will be gone by the afternoon, and the metro should see some sunshine once the dry time starts.

Highs will hover in the lower 80s for most of the week before dropping to the 70s. The first weekend of the Minnesota State Fair should see comfortable temperatures and humidity, as well as plenty of sunshine.