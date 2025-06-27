Drier, calmer end to week in Minnesota before spotty storms return this weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on June 27, 2025

Friday starts with some fog and low clouds in the Twin Cities, but there will be noticeable improvements later in the day in the form of a little sunshine as high pressure briefly builds in.

Even with some clouds sticking around, this will help start warming temperatures, with afternoon highs more seasonable in the mid 70s.

We'll notice more heat and humidity building through the weekend, adding some instability ahead of a wave of upper level energy that will slide in from the Dakotas.

This will bring a chance for storms both Saturday and Sunday, possibly severe with wind and hail the main concerns, especially later Saturday.

Expect high temps in the upper 80s on Saturday and a degree or two cooler Sunday.

High pressure is back early next week. making for a sunny, seasonable start to the week.

It looks like things turn stormy again toward the end of the week with several chances for storms as we approach the Fourth of July.