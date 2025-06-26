Here's what roads are closing around Minneapolis and when during event-packed weekend

Looking for something to do in Minneapolis this weekend? You're in luck.

The City of Lakes is bracing for one of the busiest weekends of the summer. A vibrant lineup of events is scheduled from Loring Park to West Lake Street.

Starting with Loring Park, the heartbeat of the city, where festival tents line the street, rainbow street signs are up for the annual Twin Cities Pride Festival.

"It reminds you that you are not alone and that you have community and it's time to celebrate," said Andi Otto, Twin Cities Pride Executive Director.

With more than half a million people expected at Loring Park over the weekend, security is top of mind.

"Twin Cities Pride has been a safe event for 54 years. I don't expect this year to be any different," Otto said.

He said planning began with state and local authorities months ago to make sure all of the bases were covered.

A full-scale safety operation involving beefed-up private security teams, Minneapolis park police and Minneapolis police officers will be on hand.

The parade and Rainbow Run strut downtown on Sunday. Dozens of streets will also be closed to ensure safety, starting at 7 a.m.

Hennepin Avenue will be closed with no cross traffic from Washington Avenue to 16th Street North

Third Street will be closed from Portland Avenue South to 1st Avenue North, with cross streets open

Spruce Street to Yale Place will also be closed, as the parade goes into Loring Park

Second Avenue South from Washington Avenue to Fifth Street

Portions of the left lane on Nicollet Avenue will remain open for street sweeping and hotel access.

Southbound Hennepin Avenue will be closed from Laurel Avenue West to Lyndale Avenue South, as well as 16th Street North from Hennepin Avenue to Laurel Avenue West on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Metro Transit is expanding services and offering free rides on all three days of the festivities.

Safety measures will go beyond Loring Park this weekend, just blocks away to West Lake Street. Preparations are already underway for Saturday's Somali Independence Day Festival.

More than 40,000 people will line the streets to celebrate their culture and community through music, food and traditions.