Less humidity, seasonable temps and more sunshine to finish off holiday weekend

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Drier, less humid air continues to move in behind Saturday's system, setting us up for a gorgeous Sunday.

Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s with less humidity and some sunshine. It will start off quiet, but a weak disturbance will throw a few storms our way into Monday night.

Western Minnesota could see a few strong storms, but they'll be weakening as they approach the Twin Cities metro overnight.

Storms are gone by midday Tuesday, with most of next week looking dry as another ridge gradually builds.

Temperatures gradually warm through the week, reaching the mid-to-upper 80s, with humidity levels also increasing.

Another system arrives Friday, bringing a few scattered storms and dropping temps into the 70s to start next weekend.

