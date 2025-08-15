Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Hot, humid Friday in Twin Cities before stormy stretch starts

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 15, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 15, 2025 03:42

The heat and humidity will make for an uncomfortably soupy Friday in Minnesota, and the weekend will be saturated with storm chances.

Expect highs in the upper 80s in the Twin Cities, with feels-like temperatures hitting the mid-90s.

Friday will be mostly dry, though spotty evening storms will impact parts of the state. Those storms could bring torrential downpours and flooding, and there's a slight risk of severe weather, including damaging wind and hail.

WCCO

We'll have daily storm chances through Monday. The areas hit hardest could see 2 to 4 inches of rain by Monday night.

High pressure will build in and bring an end to the active pattern by Tuesday.

Temperatures will fall back to the lower 80s next week.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue