Hot, humid Friday in Twin Cities before stormy stretch starts

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Aug. 15, 2025

The heat and humidity will make for an uncomfortably soupy Friday in Minnesota, and the weekend will be saturated with storm chances.

Expect highs in the upper 80s in the Twin Cities, with feels-like temperatures hitting the mid-90s.

Friday will be mostly dry, though spotty evening storms will impact parts of the state. Those storms could bring torrential downpours and flooding, and there's a slight risk of severe weather, including damaging wind and hail.

WCCO

We'll have daily storm chances through Monday. The areas hit hardest could see 2 to 4 inches of rain by Monday night.

High pressure will build in and bring an end to the active pattern by Tuesday.

Temperatures will fall back to the lower 80s next week.