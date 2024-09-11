Hot, hazy Wednesday across state; air quality alert in effect for northwestern Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from Sept. 11, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Another sunny, dry and hot September day is on tap for Minnesota Wednesday.

Expect temperatures to reach the mid-80s in most spots.

WCCO

Wildfire smoke will be a concern for some parts of the state, particularly northwestern Minnesota, where an air quality alert is in effect through 10 a.m. Thursday. Air quality in that area is expected to reach the orange category, which means it is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Other parts of the state will see hazy skies.

Thursday will likely be the warmest day of the week, with highs nudging into the upper 80s. It won't be humid, though, and we'll have a light breeze at times. We'll have a less hazy sky, as well.

There will be a minor drop in temperatures on Friday, and we'll top out in the lower 80s for the weekend.