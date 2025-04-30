Highs near 70 in Twin Cities Wednesday, with warmer weather ahead

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 30, 2025

Spring is heating up, with a breezy, warm Wednesday on the way and even warmer temperatures ahead.

The Twin Cities will see highs in the upper 60s. Some areas to the west will climb into the 70s.

Thursday will likely bring showers, though no major impacts are expected.

Friday will be cooler before a big rebound over the weekend, with highs in the 70s and sun. Saturday will bring a taste of early summer, and we may hit 80 on Sunday.

The dry, warm pattern sticks around into early next week.