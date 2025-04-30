Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Highs near 70 in Twin Cities Wednesday, with warmer weather ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 30, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from April 30, 2025 03:54

Spring is heating up, with a breezy, warm Wednesday on the way and even warmer temperatures ahead.

The Twin Cities will see highs in the upper 60s. Some areas to the west will climb into the 70s.

Thursday will likely bring showers, though no major impacts are expected.

Friday will be cooler before a big rebound over the weekend, with highs in the 70s and sun. Saturday will bring a taste of early summer, and we may hit 80 on Sunday.

The dry, warm pattern sticks around into early next week.

Joseph Dames
web-joseph-dames-1.jpg

Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.