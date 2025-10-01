Watch CBS News
October kicks off with highs in the 80s in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 1, 2025
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 1, 2025 02:41

The Twin Cities' unseasonably warm temperatures continue on Wednesday, and it's going to get even hotter later in the week.

Expect clearing skies and highs in the 80s on Wednesday. Thursday will be very similar.

On Friday, many communities in Minnesota could hit 90 degrees. In fact, record highs are possible.

Saturday will be another day of near-record warmth, with gusty winds.

Sunday will start out mild, but showers and a cooling trend will follow.

