October kicks off with highs in the 80s in Twin Cities

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 1, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 1, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report for Minnesota from Oct. 1, 2025

The Twin Cities' unseasonably warm temperatures continue on Wednesday, and it's going to get even hotter later in the week.

Expect clearing skies and highs in the 80s on Wednesday. Thursday will be very similar.

On Friday, many communities in Minnesota could hit 90 degrees. In fact, record highs are possible.

Saturday will be another day of near-record warmth, with gusty winds.

Sunday will start out mild, but showers and a cooling trend will follow.