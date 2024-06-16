Heat advisory in Twin Cities Sunday, with temps set to top 90

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from June 16, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday is a NEXT Weather Alert day due to excessive heat and humidity in the Twin Cities.

The metro will be under a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. as a warm front lifting through raises temperatures into the 90s, with heat indices closer to 100. This will be our first dose of significant heat and humidity for the year.

WCCO

Storm chances will pick back up Sunday night into Monday as a cold front tries to swing through, but it will retreat north as a warm front and hang nearby for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will mean daily storm chances through midweek, though there will be some dry time, too.

The heat and humidity will stick around, too, with highs in the 80s through Tuesday.

Things should get drier and more seasonable as the week goes on.