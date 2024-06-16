Watch CBS News
Heat advisory in Twin Cities Sunday, with temps set to top 90

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from June 16, 2024
NEXT Weather: 11 a.m. forecast for Minnesota from June 16, 2024 04:15

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday is a NEXT Weather Alert day due to excessive heat and humidity in the Twin Cities.

The metro will be under a heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. as a warm front lifting through raises temperatures into the 90s, with heat indices closer to 100. This will be our first dose of significant heat and humidity for the year.

Storm chances will pick back up Sunday night into Monday as a cold front tries to swing through, but it will retreat north as a warm front and hang nearby for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will mean daily storm chances through midweek, though there will be some dry time, too.

The heat and humidity will stick around, too, with highs in the 80s through Tuesday.

Things should get drier and more seasonable as the week goes on.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 9:02 AM CDT

