Multiple chances for snow this week in Minnesota

There will be a few chances for rain and snow this weekend, as weather systems move quickly through Minnesota.

On Tuesday, some light snow could clip the metro area early. Temps, which had been in the 50s and 60s for the past few days, will take a dip into the 40s.

The precipitation will spread through the afternoon and evening hours, and the metro could wake up with an inch or two of snow on the ground.

Another system moves in on Thursday, bringing more snow north of the Twin Cities. The southern suburbs will likely see lighter totals.

Then over the weekend, NEXT Weather meteorologists are keeping an eye on another stronger winter system. The amount of potential snow isn't clear at this point, but could impact travel.