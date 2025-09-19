Watch CBS News
Wet stretch peaks Friday, but Minnesota dries out through the weekend

By
Joseph Dames
Minnesota is in the midst of a wet stretch, with rounds of showers and storms moving in through the weekend.

Slow-moving downpours may bring 1 to 2 inches of rain Friday, though the risk for severe weather is low. Highs will be in the mid-70 through the weekend.

On Saturday, scattered showers are expected east of Interstate 35, though it won't be a washout. Sunday, the showers start to taper out later in the day.

The dry weather returns on Monday, with pleasant temps in the upper-70s. 

