Wet stretch peaks Friday, but Minnesota dries out through the weekend

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on Sept. 19, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on Sept. 19, 2025

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report on Sept. 19, 2025

Minnesota is in the midst of a wet stretch, with rounds of showers and storms moving in through the weekend.

Slow-moving downpours may bring 1 to 2 inches of rain Friday, though the risk for severe weather is low. Highs will be in the mid-70 through the weekend.

On Saturday, scattered showers are expected east of Interstate 35, though it won't be a washout. Sunday, the showers start to taper out later in the day.

The dry weather returns on Monday, with pleasant temps in the upper-70s.